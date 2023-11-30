IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to colder temperatures on the horizon, the Idaho Falls Water Division reminds property owners and tenants to prepare for the potential of frozen waterlines.

“Waterlines in Idaho Falls are generally buried between five tosix feet deep, keeping them below the winter frost line, however as temperatures drop below freezing, frost penetrates the ground,” Water Superintendent Dave Richards said. “During extended periods of extreme cold, frost can penetrate more than 7 feet deep, causing serious problems for underground utilities, especially waterlines.”

Smaller waterlines, such as those running from the street to properties, are more prone to freezing. Frozen waterlines usually occur where the waterlines are exposed to cold temperatures, such as at the entry to basements and crawlspaces. As water freezes, it expands and stops the water flow, which can cause waterlines to split or rupture.

If the property is within Idaho Falls city limits and reduced or no water flow is detected, property owners should first call the Idaho Falls Water Division at (208) 612-8471 to inquire about the abnormal flow to ensure that service hasn’t been temporarily disrupted for some other reason.

Tenants living in an apartment or rental property are encouraged to check with their landlord to verify that work isn’t being performed nearby that could impact water service. Those living in a single-family residence should double-check water valves inside the home to ensure they are completely open and haven’t been tampered with, including valves near water heaters and water softeners. If all valves are open, the waterline is most likely frozen.

When trying to thaw the waterline, do not use a torch. Applying too much heat too fast can cause the ice inside the pipe to fracture and rupture resulting in flooding.

“There have been instances in Idaho Falls when property owners have used torches or other heating methods that have resulted in significant property damage, and even loss of life,” Idaho Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. “We recommend safely using a hairdryer or rags soaked in warm water to gradually warm the frozen pipe until a small flow of cold water is restored at the faucet,” adds Hammon.

Once water flow is restored, allow the faucet’s cold water to run until the frozen section is thawed and full flow is restored before shutting it off. The property owner or tenant should leave a trickle of cold water running to prevent the line from freezing again, especially if the frozen section is not able to be further protected. If unsure about how to proceed, contact a licensed plumber for assistance.

In the event of an emergency or even minor waterline repairs, it is extremely beneficial for everyone in the home to know the location of the master shut-off valve and how to operate the valve. The master shut-off valve is typically located where the waterline enters the home, most likely in a mechanical room, basement, or crawlspace. For those who have a finished basement and are unable to locate the valve, it may have been covered by a basement wall. The valve is typically either a gate valve or a ball valve. Check to make sure the valve operates freely and is easily accessible.

For questions or more information, contact the Idaho Falls Water Division at (208) 612-8471.