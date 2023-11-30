KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Associated Press that winter will complicate fighting. Despite a summer counteroffensive that did not produce the results many had hoped for, he said that “we are not backing down.” Zelenskyy also said he fears the war between Israel and Hamas could overshadow the conflict in Ukraine, potentially reducing global interest and support. Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s constitution mandates that it is supposed to hold a presidential election in March 2024, but the country won’t be able to have one, citing the dangers to voters amid shelling and airstrikes, and the problem of holding an election in areas occupied by Russia.

By JAMES JORDAN, SAMYA KULLAB and ILLIA NOVIKOV Associated Press

