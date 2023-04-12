ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban’s chief spokesman denies there are obstacles for the U.N. to do its work in Afghanistan, even after barring Afghan women from working at the global body. In December, they banned Afghan women from working at local and nongovernmental groups — a measure that at the time did not extend to U.N. offices. The Taliban spokesman said Wednesday there is no discrimination in the decision and that Afghans can stand on their own feet. He called for a lifting of sanctions and for assets to be unfrozen. The U.N. said it cannot comply with the ban, calling it unlawful.

