ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban has announced that all beauty salons in Afghanistan must now close as a one-month deadline ended, despite rare public opposition to the edict. A spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry did not say whether it would use force against salons that do not comply. The ruling is the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment. The Taliban says it decided to ban beauty salons because they offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardship for the families of grooms during wedding festivities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.