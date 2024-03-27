RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Alexandria says negotiations to lure the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards to northern Virginia have “ended” and the proposal to create a development district with a new arena for the teams “will not move forward.” The city posted that announcement in statement on its website Wednesday. House Speaker Don Scott also confirms that has been told of the news by Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a plan to lure the teams in December. His office had no immediate comment. A spokesman for the D.C. mayor says he has no information he can share at the moment.

By SARAH RANKIN and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press

