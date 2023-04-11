POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A local restaurant that has locations in Pocatello and Chubbuck is shutting down operation.
Home of the famous space burger, Tastee Treet has been a local fan favorite for multiple generations, and will officially close their doors on Friday.
