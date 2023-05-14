BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year. Tatum’s total is the most in a Game 7 in NBA history. Tatum had a slow start in the past two games but he scored 25 in the back-and-forth first half and 17 more in Boston’s 33-10 third quarter that turned a three-point lead into a runaway. The Celtics will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. They begin on Wednesday in Boston.

