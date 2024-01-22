IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation announced until further notice, the outdoor ice rinks in Tautphaus Park and cross country ski trails at Sage Lakes Golf Course are closed.
The closure is due to the warmer weather and lack of snow.
Officials say they hope to open them up again depending on weather.
You can check the status of cross country trails and the outdoor rinks HERE.
