(CNN) — As Taylor Swift continues to travel through time on her epic Eras Tour, she hit an impressive milestone while performing in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The “Karma” singer broke an attendance record at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium when 73,117 Swifites flocked to the concert on Saturday, according to the venue. The impressive stat marks the stadium’s largest ever audience in its history.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the previous record-holder was Garth Brooks, who drew in a crowd of 72,887 in 2019.

The Pennsylvania native paid tribute to the Pittsburgh crowd in a message posted to her Instagram on Sunday.

“Pittsburgh thank you for making me feel sooooo at home in my home state. I mean… You broke the all time attendance record and we got to be the first tour to play your stadium twice,” she said.

Swift continued to give thanks to the “mesmerizing” crowd, and wished a happy Father’s Day “to all the dads but especially mine who is one of my best friends, helped meticulously glue every teeny tiny crystal onto my guitar and still never misses a show.”

Saturday night’s concert was even more special when Swift brought out The National frontman Aaron Dessner to perform her surprise song “Seven” from the 2020 “Folklore” album that the pair collaborated on, according to concertgoers posting videos of the performance on social media.

It was the first time Swift performed “Seven,” which includes lyrics that pay homage to her home state, in front of a live audience. She also performed “The Story of Us” from her “Speak Now” album as the second surprise song of the concert.

