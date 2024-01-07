By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift looked “bejeweled” on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday when she showed up wearing a shimmering bright green gown.

The superstar’s concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is nominated in the Globes’ new category for cinematic and box office achievement, marking her fifth Golden Globe nomination to date. She was previously nominated for four best original song Golden Globes, including at last year’s ceremony for the song “Carolina” from the movie “Where the Crawdads Sings.”

Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce – who also happens to be in Los Angeles on Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers – did not join Swift on the red carpet.

The last time Swift attended the Globes was in 2020 with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn when her song “Beautiful Ghosts” from the film “Cats” was up for a Globe.

Following a banner year last year as Swift embarked upon her record-breaking “Eras Tour” that kicked off in March 2023, her concert film premiered in theaters in October.

Taking the movie straight to theater chain AMC to distribute it, Swift broke tradition by skipping over a theatrical distribution partnership with a studio or streamer amid the dual Hollywood strikes last year.

The film certainly proved to be a box office achievement, raking in just under $100 million in domestic release, per AMC’s opening weekend estimates, and shattering the overall record for any concert film.

Along with “Barbie,” Swift’s concert film is credited with helping to boost the theater industry as it continues to recover from the pandemic.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is nominated in the new box office category on Sunday alongside “Barbie,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.