(CNN) — Vick Hope says she waits for her husband Calvin Harris to leave before she cranks Taylor Swift’s music.

“As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” Hope recently said during an episode of BBC Radio 1 show “Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie.” “That’s just when I get my little fill. Just a little fill. Just a couple of songs. Get it out of my system and then it’s done.”

That’s probably a good move given that Harris and Swift dated for a few months back in 2015 and 2016 before they split. Drama ensued after the news came out that Swift had secretly penned under a pseudonym Harris’ hit single with Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For.”

At the time, Harris posted a series of tweets about reaction to the revelation, which he later deleted, and has since said he regrets.

“It was completely the wrong instinct,” he told British GQ in 2020. “I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped.”

Hope isn’t the only spouse of a Swift ex who has admitted to being into her tunes.

“Twilight” star Taylor Lautner dated Swift briefly in 2009 and his wife, who is also named Taylor, has gone on record as a fan. Last year, Sophie Turner famously had a girls’ night out with Swift, following Turner’s split with her husband, singer Joe Jonas. Jonas and Swift dated in 2008.

Harris and Hope married in 2023.

