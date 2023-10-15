Movie theaters turned into concert venues this weekend as Swifties brought their dance moves and friendship bracelets to multiplexes across the country. The unparalleled enthusiasm helped propel “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” to a massive, first place debut between $95 million and $97 million in North America, AMC Theaters said Sunday. In just three days, it’s already surpassed the total $73 million in domestic earnings of “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.” And if it comes in on the higher end of projections when totals are released Monday, it could be the biggest October film opening ever.

