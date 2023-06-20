JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — A Munger Mountain Elementary School second grade teacher has received a Fulbright Teacher Exchange award to Taiwan for the 2023-2024 cycle from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Chris Bessonette is among more than 800 U.S. citizens who will teach and/or conduct research abroad for the 2023-2024 academic year through the Fulbright Program. Fulbrighters engage in cutting-edge research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between institutions.

Upon returning to their home countries, institutions, labs, and classrooms, they share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange, inviting foreign scholars to campus and encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad.

As Fulbright alumni, their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed scholars, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Notable Fulbright alumni include 62 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, 78 MacArthur Fellows, and 41 who have served as a head of state or government. Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants from over 160 countries – chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential – with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to challenges facing our communities and our world.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world.