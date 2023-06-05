By Olivia Young

WESTMINSTER, Colorado (KCNC) — Tymofii Salomatin, a young Ukrainian refugee who is a talented pianist, now has his very own piano to practice on, and it’s all thanks to his teacher.

Tymofii was profiled in a CBS News Colorado report last month, when he and his mother told of their harrowing journey from Ukraine.

“This war left an imprint on all of us, we saw it with our own eyes, we heard how the shells explode,” Tymofii’s mother, Ella Salomatina, told CBS in Russian.

The family came to Colorado to live with relatives in Westminster in March, after moving multiple times in Ukraine to escape violence.

A gifted pianist, Tymofii only had a borrowed electric keyboard to practice on in Colorado, and still was taking lessons remotely with his instructor in Ukraine.

The 13-year-old now attends Tennyson Knolls Preparatory School in Arvada, where his American teacher, Tricia Corneau, first discovered the magnitude of his musical talent. After CBS Colorado aired our story on Tymofii, Corneau shared our story with her mother, who then shared it with other family members.

“I had mentioned we were trying to figure out a way to get Tymofii a piano,” Corneau said.

Before she knew it, 15 family members from across the country were volunteering to help.

“Suddenly all these Venmo donations started coming in,” Corneau said.

Corneau searched for the perfect piano, one that was electric, but had weighted keys and pedals. Because the family is staying with relatives, they need a portable piano, rather than a large traditional one.

“We were able to contact a company and they worked with me on the price and got him the best piano that we could,” Corneau said.

The surprise reveal happened Sunday. His mom distracted him upstairs while Corneau assembled the piano with her husband and son. Then Tymofii was called downstairs.

“I am very grateful to Mrs. Corneau because we have only known each other for a couple months and she has already gifted me a piano,” he said in Russian.

Within seconds of laying eyes on the piano, Tymofii sat down to play.

“I’m just humbled by his talent and his perseverance,” Corneau said, “I hope that he becomes a professional pianist.”

She also joked that she hopes he names a song after her someday.

It’s a goal that’s not out of reach, now that Tymofii has a piano and a supportive community in his new home.

More than a dozen CBS Colorado viewers reached out to us after the original story on Tymofii aired, offering to donate a piano to him. The family says they are very grateful to everyone.

