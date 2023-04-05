By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Tech executive Bob Lee, the former chief technology officer of Square who helped launch Cash App, has died after an apparent stabbing attack in San Francisco.

Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer, MobileCoin. Goldbard reacted with shock and grief in a Wednesday morning Twitter statement, saying that Lee “was an incredible human being.”

“Saying Bob’s name in the past tense feels ridiculous,” Goldbard added. “I don’t even know where to begin”

