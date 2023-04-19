LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas teenager has pleaded guilty as an adult to felony charges that a prosecutor says could get him decades in prison for attacking a high school teacher and leaving her unconscious in a classroom after school a year ago. The pleas on Wednesday were to charges of attempted murder and battery with a weapon causing substantial bodily harm. The incident had included allegations of sexual assault and focused attention on a rise in violence at the time in the nation’s fifth-largest school district. The Associated Press isn’t naming the teen due to his age. A prosecutor tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he intends to seek the maximum sentence of 55 years in prison at sentencing June 5.

