By Zinnia Maldonado

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A New York City teenager is using technology to help people experiencing homelessness. At just 15, sophomore Vedant Vohra created an app that links people in need to nearby resources.

“We have a phone and we can use that to help a homeless person or someone who is on the street,” said Vohra.

In between classes, playing sports and volunteering, Vohra found 200 hours to create the Connect the Dots NYC app. It breaks down different resources, such as where to find shelter, food and health care, by location for people experiencing homelessness.

“Ever since I’ve heard from other people who have used the app, it’s made me feel so much joy. It’s kind of like restored faith in our community as it comes to helping people,” said Vohra.

Vohra lives with his parents on the Upper West Side. He’s been coding since fifth grade. After speaking with some unhoused New Yorkers, he realized many wanted help but didn’t know where to find the resources.

“If we’re trying to help the homeless community and we have these organizations, we need to make sure that we can spread the word of these organizations and that our home community knows about these organizations,” said Vohra.

Vohra said he plans to translate the app into other languages and would love to make it available on Link NYC kiosks, which provide cellphone charging and maps around the city.

“This app has, I believe has the ability, has the potential to help so many unhomed people,” he said. “If you give them food or if you give them water, if you give them money, sure you could help them, but that’s more of a short term relief rather than giving them some place to go to whenever they need help.”

