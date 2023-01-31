We’re still looking to see sub-zero overnight temperatures for much of the region. However, we’re slowly starting to see normal temperatures return. We have some cloud cover moving down from the north tonight, leading to mostly cloudy skies and some light snow coverage. Expect sunny and cold weather with highs getting back into the teens and 20’s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight, lows around -9° for Idaho Falls, 1° for Pocatello and 0° for Jackson. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. North winds around 5-10 mph.

For Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies and daytime highs peaking around 18°. North winds at 5-10 mph, with wind chill values as low as -20°.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 23°.

A few snow showers Friday and Sunday as a couple of systems roll in from the Pacific.