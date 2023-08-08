LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Over 1,000 firefighters are battling a series of wildfires in Portugal as it and neighboring Spain experience several days of extreme summer heat with temperatures in many areas rising above 40 degrees Celsius (104 F). Three major fires raged in Portugal on Tuesday, with the biggest in the southwest near the town of Odemira where on Monday around 1,400 people were evacuated from villages and a camp site as a precaution. The National Civil Protection Service says about 1,000 firefighters were deployed at that fire, which has scorched around 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres). Spain, meanwhile, is faring better with its wildfires this week. Officials say just one of three that started over the weekend is still out control.

