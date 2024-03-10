IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Recreation Center is getting a new gym floor.

Starting Monday, March 11, the Recreation Center on Memorial Drive will be closed for approximately 10 weeks. This will allow for the installation of a new gym floor that will serve the community for decades to come. Parks and Recreation offices will remain open for registrations, reservations and other business during construction.

The current flooring, which has shown signs of wear and tear due to decades of heavy use, will be replaced with a new floor. The flooring will offer improved durability, traction,and a better game experience for athletes of all levels.

“Dead spots where the ball won’t bounce back are across the floor, along with areas where the separation of the playing surface from the subfloor has been patched. Annual maintenance has exhausted the ability to continue to sand and refinish the floor due to the possibility of sanding through the surface and hitting nails,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said.