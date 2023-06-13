More heavy rains and quick thunderstorms again today. .87″ of rain reported from the pouring streams last night and localized flooding. Temperatures will be lower today in the lower 70’s and more heavy storms are expected into the afternoon. You can expect more heavy downpours at times, small hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Localized flooding and saturated ground make make it easier for trees and landscaping to move, or fall, causing debris in drains and issues for power lines and blocking roads.

72 for today in Idaho Falls and cold rains put a chill in the air with lows tonight in the upper 40’s. Some lingering rains may zip into tomorrow and then we see a dry out for Thursday and Friday ahead of Father’s Day weekend.