By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Tennessee have pushed a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors through the Senate. The bill is on a fast track that spurred civil rights groups on Monday to promise an immediate lawsuit if and when the bill becomes law. The push in Tennessee comes as state lawmakers across the United States are advancing attacks on gender affirming medical care for young people. Similar bills are being advanced in Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota. In Utah, the Republican governor recently signed a ban into law, and judges have temporarily blocked similar laws in Arkansas and Alabama.