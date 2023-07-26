NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee educators are pushing back again a ban on the teachings of certain concepts on race, gender and bias in classrooms by filing a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the law. The 52-page lawsuit filed Wednesday not only questions the ban’s constitutionality but also details the stress felt by educators across the state as they attempt to comply with the new restrictions without limiting or harming students’ learning. The Tennessee Education Association filed the lawsuit along with a group of five educators. The state’s Department of Education and State Board of Education are named as defendants. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office that represents both organizations didn’t respond for comment.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.