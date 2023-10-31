NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a man who was fatally shot by an officer in Tennessee after fleeing a traffic stop has filed a federal lawsuit. Linda Allen’s son Eric Allen died in the November 2022 interaction with Mt. Juliet Police. She filed the lawsuit Monday against the chief of police, two officers and the city. The lawsuit claims the officer who shot Allen used “unnecessary, unreasonable, and excessive force” in violation of Allen’s constitutional rights. The police department has noted that the officer returned to duty after a preliminary review and a Wilson County grand jury declined to issue an indictment in the shooting.

