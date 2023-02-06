By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared that the state had a “moral obligation” to support families. Lee said Monday that he wants to create a $100 million grant program for nonprofits commonly known as “crisis pregnancy centers.” If approved, Tennessee would become one of the top spenders on such organizations known for dissuading people from getting an abortion. However, now that Roe v. Wade, has been overturned, many centers have shifted to touting that they offer pre-natal prenatal and post-birth classes while Republican lawmakers have gone on the defensive to soften their harsh abortion bans.