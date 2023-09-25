By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Costco customers are going to the mattresses over mold.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 48,000 mattresses sold exclusively at Costco due to risk of mold exposure.

Manufacturer FXI is recalling the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses, which were sold exclusively at Costco stores in the Northwest United States and in the San Francisco Bay area from January 2023 through June 2023. The mattresses were also sold online at Costco.

Customers reported 541 instances of mold, the CPSC said. The agency warned mattresses could have been exposed to water during the manufacturing process. Mold could have developed, leading to health risks for consumers with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or a mold allergy.

The CPSC said only mattresses with the model and item numbers listed on its website are included in the recall. These mattresses were also manufactured at FXI’s San Bernardino, California, facility between January 2, 2023 and April 28, 2023.

“The ComfortGrande 14-inch mattress has a blue base with “Novaform” printed in white letters. The DreamAway 8-inch mattress has a gray base with “Novaform” printed in white letters,” the CPSC said.

The types of recalled mattresses ranged from $150 twins to $700 California kings.

Costco is contacting all known customers directly. The CPSC said to contact FXI for a full refund or replacement. The contact information is posted here.

