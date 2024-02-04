WAITANGI, New Zealand (AP) — In a fiery exchange at the birthplace of modern New Zealand, Indigenous leaders have strongly criticized the government’s approach to Maori, ahead of the country’s national day. The holiday, Waitangi Day, is held on Feb. 6 to mark the anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi, a foundation document signed by British colonists and Maori chiefs in 1840 that establishes and guides the relationship between New Zealand’s government and its Indigenous population. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and other members of his right-leaning coalition government visited the historic treaty grounds for a public meeting with Maori leaders on Monday, amid strong calls to maintain the treaty.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.