TERRETON, Idaho (KIFI) – A 23-year-old Terreton man succumbed to his injuries after a collision Monday at 7:05 a.m. on SH33.

According to Idaho State Police, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on SH33 at mile marker 57 in Jefferson County. A 2018 Volvo semi-truck hauling a trailer was traveling westbound on SH33, and the Chevrolet crossed the center line where it struck the Volvo head on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 23-year-old Terreton man, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at scene. The driver of the semi-truck, a 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky man was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital.

Traffic on SH33 was blocked for approximately three hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County and the Idaho Transportation Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.