RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Another eventful day of hoops at the Ririe Bulldog Shootout culminated in Teton and Cole Valley advancing to the tournament championship on Saturday.

Teton won a good battle against Marsh Valley 71-59 to march forward to the title game at 4-0 so far this season.

As for Cole Valley, the Chargers cruised to victory against Soda Springs 60-37 in the final matchup of the night.

In the consolation bracket, Ririe defeated South Fremont in overtime and Firth dominated Malad to set up a consolation final game between the two Nuclear Conference rivals.

Tipoff for the championship between Teton and Cole Valley is at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, and information for all of Saturday’s matchup can be found here.