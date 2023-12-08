RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Another eventful day of hoops at the Ririe Bulldog Shootout culminated in Teton and Cole Valley advancing to the tournament championship on Saturday.
Teton won a good battle against Marsh Valley 71-59 to march forward to the title game at 4-0 so far this season.
As for Cole Valley, the Chargers cruised to victory against Soda Springs 60-37 in the final matchup of the night.
In the consolation bracket, Ririe defeated South Fremont in overtime and Firth dominated Malad to set up a consolation final game between the two Nuclear Conference rivals.
Tipoff for the championship between Teton and Cole Valley is at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, and information for all of Saturday’s matchup can be found here.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.