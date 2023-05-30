TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to staffing shortages, the Teton County driver’s license department will be closed until further notice.

Officials say driver’s licenses can be issued at the Madison County DMV in Rexburg by appointment only.

Fremont County also takes out of county residents if you need assistance. No appointment needed but it is closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.