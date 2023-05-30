TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to staffing shortages, the Teton County driver’s license department will be closed until further notice.
Officials say driver’s licenses can be issued at the Madison County DMV in Rexburg by appointment only.
Fremont County also takes out of county residents if you need assistance. No appointment needed but it is closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.