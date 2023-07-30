TETON COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI)- For the past week visitors to the Jackson area could participate in the Teton County fair. Sunday was the final day of the fair and people were coming in waves to enjoy the festivities.

Sunday started out with an outdoor church service, held by the Jackson’s First Baptist Church and a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Lion’s Club.

“Every year get to do this. And it’s a lot of fun to worship outside and just to invite new people in and just enjoy this beautiful day,” said Brad Yates an elder in the First Baptist church and speaker at the service.

Yates added that having breakfast near the service aided in the attendance. He said he was grateful for how many people stayed for the service.

“God gives to us in all of our and all of our capacities, and he can work through us, through our stomachs as well. And so, the Lions do a great job with an all-you-can-eat breakfast. And so I think it keeps everybody paying attention to me if they’re also stuffing their face with really good pancakes,” Yates said.

He said his family has enjoyed the fair for the past few days.

“My wife and kids came earlier and got to enjoy a bunch of the rides and, you know, do all the things that we think of at the fair,” Yates said.

Yates and his family weren’t the only ones who were looking forward to one more day of fun.

“It’s a good time to bring the kids because it’s nice and cool. They can run around on the lawn and have pancakes and then get it all out with petting all the animals less crowded in the morning,” said Jessica Lancaster who has been going to the fair for 30 years with her family.

She says they are looking forward to going to the petting Zoo and getting their faces painted. Coming to the last day of the fair is becoming a tradition. “We went last year and we came back again this year because the kids had so much fun in the morning time. And it’s the best time for us to go as a family. So it’s been great. We’ll keep coming,” Jessica said.

Janine Berthoud adds that they enjoy coming to the fair and seeing the people that come year after year. “coming down here and seeing all these familiar faces and new faces, it’s going to be a great day,” Berthoud said.

The final day at the fair ended with some crazy eight races. Before the races people were able to go to a petting zoo, enjoy fair food, and see a ranch pleasure riding class as well.