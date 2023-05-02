JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Health Department has partnered with CredibleMind to bring the community free and confidential access to the largest online library of mental health and wellbeing resources. For most people, the past few years have come with many physical and mental struggles, but you should know that you are not alone.

Struggling with your mental health isn’t a sign of weakness, but something many of us go through and there are ways you can start feeling better today. This initiative aims to help you build interventions prior to crisis so you can thrive mentally and emotionally with your family, friends, in your community, and at work.

CredibleMind provides access to:

Over a dozen scientifically proven assessments that help you understand your own mental health, covering topics like anxiety, depression, meditation, burnout, and substance use.

Thousands of expert-reviewed apps, podcasts, books, articles, and videos across hundreds of mental health topics.

Tools to recognize symptoms, identify thought patterns, and build coping skills.

Targeted resources for all ages, including teens and parents.

Whether you’re experiencing anxiety or depression or just want to tackle that “something-isn’t-right” feeling, CredibleMind has thousands of different resources appropriate for adolescents and older to help you get started on your personal self-care journey. Get started today by taking the Mental Health Check-in Assessment and be entered to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card here.