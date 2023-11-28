JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 through the last day of operation on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, the Teton County Health Department’s Seasonal Vaccine Clinic is now designating the following schedule for COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine appointments:
- Tuesdays 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for children 6 months to 11 years old
- Wednesdays 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. individuals 12 years of age and older
- Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for individuals 12 years of age and older
The clinic is located at 520 S. Highway 89 next to Subway in the Target Plaza.
Appointments can be made by visiting www.tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax. If you need assistance in making an appointment, call the COVID-19 hotline at (307)732- 8628.
Walk-ins are welcome on any clinic day for individuals 12+, but availability is not guaranteed. Free updated COVID-19 vaccine and Flu vaccine will be available for those who are uninsured or underinsured. For individuals with health insurance please bring your health insurance cards to your appointment.
If you have questions regarding the updated COVID-19 vaccine, please contact your primary care provider. Parents should contact their child’s pediatrician for questions relating to their child’s eligibility for the updated COVID-19 vaccine.
