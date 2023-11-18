JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County hired a new Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling (ISWR) Superintendent earlier this month.

Rebecca Kiefer, who previously worked as ISWR’s Public Engagement Specialist, was promoted to Superintendent at the beginning of November. Kiefer will oversee the day-to-day operations of ISWR, which also includes the Trash/Transfer Station. Kiefer started her career at ISWR in 2018, serving as the Administrative Assistant and moved into the Public Engagement Specialist position in July 2022.

“Becky brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with ISWR and the solid waste and recycling world,” Teton County Public Works Director Heather Overholser said. “Her passion for this work and dedication to Teton County is beyond compare.”

Kiefer moved to Jackson in 2013 from the North Carolina coast and has formal education and background in Sustainable Development. She says she is honored and excited to take on her new role as Superintendent.

“I am deeply passionate about the mission of ISWR and the critical role it plays in preserving our beautiful environment,” Superintendent Kiefer said. “I look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with our ever-supportive community members, stakeholders, and partners. Together, we can work towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future for Jackson Hole.”