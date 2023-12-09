JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – As Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation transitions into winter services, the Parks Department would like to explain the complex process that goes into preparing ice rinks and grooming for public access.

Despite having good ice making temperatures last week, there was not enough snow to begin packing ice rinks. The snow over the weekend was not quite enough to pack and the warm temperatures that followed set the department back even more on timing. If there is a storm this weekend with cooler temperatures, staff hope to have the surfaces ready for skating the following week.

Similarly, with the grooming activities, a good base layer is needed to begin packing. If temperatures cool off and there is a little more snow, staff should be able to start packing Cache Creek and Game Creek with the snowmobile and groomer. Staff will begin by using the snowmobile and pull behind groomer until snow depths can support the Pisten Bully (PB) groomer. Temperatures also play a big part in what type of base we start with, dry powder versus wet heavy snow or something in between. Please be assured that staff will be working to get both the ice rinks and groomed trails accessible as soon as possible. Daily grooming updates will be made through NordicPulse, the link can be found on the P&R website under the Grooming Report.

Teton County is nearly a month behind last year with respect to snow cover and staff appreciates the community’s patience once there is snowfall, as staff work to clear sidewalks/pathways, build ice, and get trails groomed. Please use this window of weather to ensure clear sidewalks and streets. Staff appreciate the community’s efforts as we transition into winter.