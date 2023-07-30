JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Treasurer’s Office is seeking to spread the word about properties that currently have outstanding 2022 property taxes prior to the annual Property Tax Lien Sale on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 9 a.m.

The sale will be held in the Teton County 4-H Building (aka Elizabeth McCabe 4-H Center) located at 255 W. Deloney.

Property owners and ownership entities have been notified of delinquent tax bills, but outstanding balances still exist for 72 parcels in Teton County (as of 7/24/23). Payment on these outstanding balances can be made up until Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 4:30 pm.

Information regarding the annual Tax Lien Sale, delinquent parcels, payment options, and procedures can be found at www.tetoncountywy.gov/treas, under the Property Tax heading.

“It can be difficult to track down individual owners or ownership entities when it comes to delinquent property taxes, so we want to make sure that we get the word out as much as possible prior to the annual Property Tax Lien Sale every year,” said Katie Smits, Teton County Treasurer. “Ideally, property owners can remedy the situation prior to a third party purchasing the tax lien for the parcel.”

The Teton County Treasurer’s office has published legal notices of the list of properties in the Jackson Hole News and Guide for the past three weeks.