JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Treasurer and Teton County Library are teaming up to assist the public in navigating the application process for Teton County’s Property Tax Refund Program.

Volunteers will be available at the Teton County Library auditorium, located at 125 Virginian Lane in Jackson, on a first come first served basis on Tuesday, August 29, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and Thursday, August 31, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Staff will try to accommodate as many walk-ins as possible but cannot guarantee assistance for everyone due to a limited number of volunteers. The deadline to file the application for the Teton County Property Tax Refund Program is Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Applications can be delivered to a drop box on the east side of the Teton County Administration Building at 200 S. Willow Street in Jackson.

Late applications will not be accepted.

For more information on the tax refund program, including qualifying factors and application forms, visit the Teton County Treasurer’s website.