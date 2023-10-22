JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County is hosting an open house this week to allow the public to review design concepts for wildlife crossings at three highway segments identified as priorities within Teton County.

The open house, which includes a presentation, visual concept designs, and background information, will take place at the Teton County Library on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In 2022, Teton County allocated voter approved Wildlife Crossing SPET funds a develop 30%eng ineering design plans for three priority areas as identified in the Wildlife Crossing’s Master Plan:

U.S. Highway 26/89/191 (Camp Creek area)

North U.S. Highway 89/191 (between the Fish Hatchery and Town of Jackson)

Wyoming Highway 22, (west side of Teton Pass)

The Wildlife Crossing Master Plan was adopted in 2018 to reduce the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions in Teton County. Teton County Public Works Project Manager Chris Colligan says approximately 200 large animals are hit and killed every year on Teton County roadways.

“Research shows that wildlife crossing structures and fencing can reduce collisions with wildlife by up to 90%,” Colligan said.

Working with a team of local and regional wildlife experts, engineers and a landscape architect, the county went through a rigorous mitigation design process to site crossings and the accompanying fence in the most effective locations. In consultation with state and federal agencies, local non-profits, adjacent landowners, and other stakeholders, the team came up with conceptual mitigation plans and 30% design plans for each of the three locations.

“This talented team has put together some really impressive ideas for where we take wildlife crossings projects in the future in Teton County and we’re excited to share these designs with the public,” Colligan said. “These designs have the potential to greatly improve safety on our highways for the traveling public and wildlife.”

The project team is presenting to the Teton County Board of County Commissioners on Monday, Oct. 23 at 10:00 a.m. where the Board is expected to give staff direction on next steps for the project. The public is invited to attend the meeting in person at County Commissioners Chambers at 185 S. Willow Street, online via a Zoom link, which can be found on the Voucher Meeting Agenda or the county’s website.

To review the Teton County Wildlife Crossings Master Plan, click HERE and to learn more about

this project and other County projects, surveys and initiatives, click HERE The wildlife crossings engagement page will be available for review beginning Wednesday, Oct. 25.