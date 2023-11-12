JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – From Nov. 13 through Nov. 17, 2023, Teton County Emergency Management is undertaking a project to upgrade the County’s outdoor warning sirens.

The upgrade will give Emergency Management two-way communication with the sirens, among other benefits.

At the same time, a siren will be installed in Owen Bircher Park to replace an older siren covering the Wilson downtown area.

The public should expect to hear the sirens going off periodically during daylight hours Nov. 13 to Nov. 17 as technicians install and test the new equipment.

There are seven outdoor warning sirens in Teton County, at the following locations:

Teton Village (Tram Tower 1)

Fire Station 6 (Teton Pines)

Owen Bircher Park (Downtown Wilson)

Fire Station 1 (Downtown Jackson)

School Bus Barn (Gregory Lane)

Fire Station 7 (Adams Canyon)

Hoback Junction

Outdoor warning sirens are designed to warn people who are outdoors that something is wrong. The sirens are not designed to penetrate inside of buildings, so individuals should not expect to hear a siren clearly from indoors. Hearing a longer, three-minute siren wail at any time means that you should tune to local radio, All-Hazards Weather Radio, trusted online local media, or your phone for an alert to find out what is going on and what you should do. The sirens are one part of Teton County’s public alert and warning system that can be activated for a variety of emergencies and disasters.

