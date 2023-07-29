JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County has received many messages from the public regarding the transition to the new ESRI-based Geographic Information System (GIS) platform implemented by Dewberry Engineers Inc.

Teton County’s Information Technology (IT) team has been working around the clock since the launch of the new platform on June 30, 2023 and has made significant progress mitigating many of the initial issues and transitional challenges users experienced.

The IT team continues to work with the public to answer questions and can be reached via email at gis@tetoncountywy.gov.

Teton County recognizes the transition to a new GIS platform, after using the previous platform for nearly two decades, will be a significant adjustment for all users, including both County staff and the public. Dewberry Engineers Inc. is building an entirely new mapping system. It will take some time before all the right adjustments can be made to create a system that most efficiently meets the needs of the County and public.

While Teton County would have liked to spend more time working with the new system in a test environment, the County understood the importance of avoiding any gap in the provision of GIS services to the public. The deadline provided of June 30 for the prior system’s termination was the ultimate factor in the timing of making the new system live.

Teton County is forming an external focus group to discuss the new Geographic Information System (GIS) platform and evaluate the system’s functionality. The focus group will be comprised of members of the public from industries that routinely use the GIS platform as part of their professional services. Following discussions, the focus group will make recommendations to the County’s GIS Committee, comprised of County staff, County elected offices, Town of Jackson, and the Teton Conservation District. However, while the County is eager to make adjustments that benefit public use, the priority for the mapping system will continue to be serving the needs of the users within the government sector.

The County appreciates the public’s patience as staff continues to work with Dewberry Engineers, the focus group, and the GIS Committee to make adjustments to the new GIS platform.

Users of the new GIS platform are encouraged to review free training resources provided by ERSI by visiting www.esri.com/training/ or ERSI’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/@esri_arcgis.