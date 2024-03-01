TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County administrator Alyssa Watkins has resigned.

County commissioners confirmed she quit Friday.

The resignation comes after the resignation of Fire Chief Stephen Jellie.

Teton County paid Jellie $150,000 in severance pay.

Local News 8 has requested an interview with county commissioners several times now to address all this turmoil, including Friday morning.

We continue to wait for a call back.