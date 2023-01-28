TETON PASS, Wyoming (KIFI)- At this time, Teton Pass is closed due to avalanche activity. There is no anticipated time for reopening.

Numerous small bank slides have come down on the roadway and have rendered it impassable.

Crews are actively working to clear traffic so they can clean up the debris. Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

Thank you for you cooperation. Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions.

Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.