JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFi) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled to close WYO 22 over the Teton Pass for Wednesday, March 6 at 3:00 a.m. for avalanche Control.

WYO 22 could close earlier if avalanche conditions worsen.

There will be no parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

They ask travelers and backcountry users to plan accordingly.

To get the latest updates, check www.wyoroad.info.