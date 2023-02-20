JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3 a.m. for avalanche control.

Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force and earlier closure.

No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 8 p.m. Monday will be strictly enforced. It is anticipated the parking restrictions will be in effect through the day on Tuesday.

Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions.