HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a Houston man declared innocent in 2021 after being convicted in a fatal stabbing and serving seven years in prison has been charged with murder. Houston police say 46-year-old Lydell Grant is accused of killing 33-year-old Edwin Arevalo following a minor traffic collision Thursday night. Police said Grant got out of his vehicle, shot Arvelo and then fled. Police said Grant was the taken into custody Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He remained jailed Sunday on $1 million bond. His attorney could not immediately be reached on Sunday.

