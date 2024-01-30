AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has agreed to temporarily halt state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s scheduled testimony in a whistleblower lawsuit at the heart of impeachment charges brought against him in 2023. Tuesday’s move delays what could have been the Republican’s first sworn statements on corruption allegations. Paxton had urged the all-Republican court to block his deposition scheduled for Thursday morning. The court agreed while it considers the merits of his request. The court gave attorneys for a group of former aides suing Paxton until Feb. 29 to present arguments on why the deposition should proceed.

