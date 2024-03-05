AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas attorney general acquitted of corruption charges at a historic impeachment trial last year made Tuesday’s primary a bitter Republican-on-Republican brawl. Attorney General Ken Paxton campaigned hard against House Speaker Dad Phelan and dozens of other GOP lawmakers who had sought his impeachment. Just six months ago, Paxton was on the brink of being removed from office. Then with the support of former President Donald Trump, Paxton endorsed 30 challengers in a bid to shake up the the GOP-dominated Texas House and rid it of his political enemies. Paxton himself was not on the Super Tuesday ballot, having won a third term in 2022.

