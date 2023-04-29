BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Shelters in a Texas city are struggling to find space for migrants who authorities say have abruptly begun crossing by the thousands from Mexico. The uptick in the border city of Brownsville is testing a stretch of the U.S. border that is typically equipped to handle the influx of people fleeing poverty and violence. Officials say more than 15,000 people, mostly from Venezuela, have illegally crossed the river near Brownsville since last week. That is a sharp rise from the 1,700 migrants that Border Patrol agents encountered in the first two weeks of April.

