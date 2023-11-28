FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has approved a $3.5 million settlement for a child who witnessed his aunt being fatally shot through a window of her home by a police officer four years ago. The Fort Worth City Council approved the settlement on Tuesday for Zion Carr, who was 8 when Atatiana Jefferson was killed. Zion testified at the trial last December of Aaron Dean, the former officer who was convicted of manslaughter in Jefferson’s death. Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison. The city says that part of the settlement will go to cover Zion’s current needs, and a college savings plan will be established.

