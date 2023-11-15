By Kristen Holmes and Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to endorse Donald Trump on Sunday, during an anticipated visit from the former president to the border city of McAllen, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The endorsement would be a major boon to the Trump campaign, especially given the Texas Republican governor has long been close with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s GOP primary rivals.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

